Lucknow: Violent protests erupted on Tuesday over the death of a 15-year-old Dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, who was allegedly beaten by a teacher from his school. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the locals in Auraiya district, NDTV reported.Also Read - Video: Iranian Women Chop Off Hair, Burn Hijabs to Protest Against Killing of Mahsa Amini | Watch

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, the 15-year-Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by his teacher on September 7 over a spelling mistake. As the protests turned violent over his death, the police are searching for the teacher, Ashwini Singh. Also Read - Section 144 Imposed Around Tawi Bridge In Jammu For 2 Months; Gathering For Rallies, Protests Banned

As per the report, Nikhit Dohre died while going to a government hospital in a neighbouring district, and his body was returned to his family on Monday evening after postmortem. Also Read - Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, On Way to Meet Victim's Family, Detained at Jodhpur Airport

The boy’s teacher, belonging to an upper caste community, first gave Rs 10,000 for Nikhit’s treatment and then Rs 30,000 more, but later stopped responding to phone calls, his father said in the complaint. The boy’s father further alleged that when he confronted the teacher, he was abused with casteist slurs.

As per the report, Nikhit died of his injuries on Monday and his family refused to cremate his body, demanding the teacher’s arrest.

On Monday night, some members of the political outfit Bhim Army staged on protest outside the school. However, the agitation soon turned violent as some people set a police jeep on fire and allegedly threw stones at policemen.

Soon after officials assured the parents of swift action, the boy’s family finally agreed to take Nikhit’s body to their village for cremation.

Giving details to NDTV, police said the protest was organised by the Bhim Army but those who resorted to violence were “miscreants”.

The police said they have included sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the First Information Report, or FIR.