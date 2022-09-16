Uttar Pradesh Rains Latest Update: Over 13 people have lost their lives in separate wall collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including nine in Lucknow and four in Unnao after heavy rain wreaked havoc in the state. In one incident, nine people, including women and children, died and one person was injured after a wall collapsed because of heavy rain in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area on Friday. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and began the rescue operations.Also Read - Lucknow Rains: 9 Dead As Wall Of Army Enclave Collapses; Schools Shut Amid Severe Waterlogging

Wall collapses in Lucknow

One under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed in Lucknow due to heavy rains and that left nine labourers dead and another injured.

According to police, one person was pulled out alive from the debris. "Some workers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris. One person was rescued alive,” he said.

Giving details, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the under-construction wall collapsed following heavy rains.

However, the injured persons have been admitted to the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital, he said. The deceased hailed from Jhansi district.

President Droupadi Murmu, ministers express grief

President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives.

After expressing grief, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, the CMO said in a tweet.

In the meantime, the Jhansi district administration said the bodies of the deceased will be brought to Pachvara in Mauranipur area of Jhansi district after postmortem.

Wall collapse incident in Unnao

In another incident of wall collapse in Unnao, at least people, including two children, died on Friday.

In Kantha village of the district, three members of a family — Ankit (20), Ankush (4) and Unnati (6) — died after a wall of their house collapsed owing to overnight rains, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Narendra Singh.