New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that no written permission from local authorities will be required for conducting wedding ceremonies. It also asserted that members of wedding music bands and DJs will not be included in the number of guests allowed to attend a marriage.

Issuing a press release, the UP government said, "For carrying out marriage activities, there is no need to inform the police or district administration of the place beforehand. However, if any misconduct by the police is reported, then strict action will be taken. officers will be held accountable."

Furthermore, it stated that no form of harassment will be tolerated by the UP government in the name of Covid-19 guidelines. "Instead, people are advised to stay aware and encourage other people to follow Covid-19 guidelines", it said.

The state government also warned that it will take strict action and FIR will be registered against those found violating the Covid-19 guidelines. “Wedding ceremonies can be organized with DJs and music bands, and these members will not be counted in the number of wedding guests,” the official release added.

Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath government had reimposed the limit of 100 guests at weddings and other social functions across Uttar Pradesh amid rising number of COVID-19 cases.