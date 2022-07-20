Lucknow: The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh has trickled down to 2.8 per cent, way below the national average which stood at 7.8 per cent in June 2022, as per the latest data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).Also Read - Noida Supertech Twin Towers To Be Demolished on August 21

The state's joblessness rate has been less than the national average for quite some time now. In June 2019, India's unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent while that of the UP was 11.2 per cent.

What Led To The Fall?

DK Singh, the Additional Labour Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh, told India Today that investors' interest in UP has boosted manufacturing and infrastructure building which has in turn helped in creating more jobs.

“The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, along with other social security schemes, has helped improve the employment situation in the state,” Singh added. He emphasized on the fact that there are government plans in the pipeline that will further boost jobs in the state.

How Did Other States Fare?

While the unemployment rate in UP decreased by 8.4 percentage points in June 2022 over June 2019, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Odisha also saw a reduction in the unemployment rate in the range of three to seven percentage points.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate in Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand increased in the range of four to 16 percentage points in June 2022 over June 2019. The joblessness rate in Rajasthan rose from 13.9 per cent in June 2019 to 29.8 in June 2022, while that in Assam rose from 5.9 per cent to 17.2 per cent in the same period.

Less Unemployment Means More Jobs?

It has to be noted that one of the many factors influencing a reduction in joblessness includes a steep fall in labour participation. As far as India is considered, the job situation does not seem too bright at the moment.

Employment in India fell by 13 million from 404 million in May to 390 million in June. “This is the biggest fall in employment during a non-lockdown month. Employment had risen by eight million during April and May 2022. The fall in May has more than wiped out this gain,” CMIE said in its report. Employment in June was the lowest in the last since July 2021, it added.

The most drastic aspect of lost jobs data is that out of the total 13 million jobs lost during the month of June, the number of unemployed people increased by only three million, which means that the other ten million simply exited the labour market. This suggests that a sharp decline in the labour force participation in the country.