Agra: One cannot imagine how it is to live life in the shackles in a dingy room with no fresh air and sunlight for 36 years. 53-year-old Sapna Jain spent most of their life like that. She was imprisoned by her own father due to an alleged "mental illness". She was chained in her own house for 36 long years.

Sapna, who is a resident of Firozabad's Mohammadabad village was forced to live like that by her own family. She ate what was slid to her through the door, and took bath with water thrown at the windows. Finally, she got her freedom this week after the intervention of the former mayor of Agra and BJP MLA from Hathras, Anjula Mahaur. Mahaur was informed by members of the local NGO Sewa Bharti.

A group of women from the NGO went to Sapna’s house to examine the situation after her father passed away recently.“We found her in a very bad condition. She was wearing filthy clothes with dirt all over. NGO members bathed her got some clean clothes,” said Nirmala Singh, a senior member of Sewa Bharti to TOI.

MLA Mauhar, meanwhile, spoke to Sapna's family and got her shifted to a mental health facility in Agra. While speaking to TOI, Mahaur said, "Sapna was imprisoned as a minor. She was chained inside a dingy room for most of her life and had not seen the outside world after the age of 17. I knew something needed to be done once I heard about this."