Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Calls For Banning Inter-State Cattle Transportation To Stop Spread Of Lumpy Skin Disease

CM said that separate enclosures should be arranged for lumpy virus infected cattle, recovered cattle and non-infected cattle.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (File image: ANI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations to protect cattle from lumpy virus and instructed officials to launch a special vaccination campaign. He said that the lumpy virus has caused widespread livestock losses in many states and that the state must work in mission mode to stop its spread.

“Organization of cattle fairs in the state should be postponed until the situation becomes normal. Interstate animal transport should be banned. Dairy farmers should be given complete information about the symptoms and treatment of infection. Entry of unnecessary people into cow shelters should be banned,” he added.

CM Yogi Focuses On Special Vaccination Campaign

CM Yogi further emphasized that it is necessary to run a special vaccination campaign to protect cattle from lumpy virus for ensuring availability of vaccines.

“As the virus spreads through mosquitoes, special cleanliness campaigns should be conducted in villages and cities in coordination with Rural Development, Urban Development and Animal Husbandry departments. There should be no spread of infection under any circumstances,” he added.

Separate Enclosures should For Lumpy Virus Infected Cattle

Meanwhile, CM further said that separate enclosures should be arranged for lumpy virus infected cattle, recovered cattle and non-infected cattle. Along with destitute cattle breeding sites/Kanha groves, common cattle herders should also be made aware about this.

“Continuous efforts towards protection of destitute cattle are yielding satisfactory results. At present 11.89 lakh cows are protected in 6889 destitute cattle breeding sites. Along with these, the Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana, run for cow protection, has also yielded promising results,” CM said.

“Till now, more than 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to cow servants under this scheme. Presently, food is being provided at the rate of Rs 30 per cow for the maintenance of the cows to the destitute cattle sites and all the families serving the cows. Now it should be increased to Rs 50 per cow.

There should not be any outstanding balance in this regard,” he added. The state government is continuously making efforts for animal husbandry and conservation with a spirit of service. Many schemes are being run by the government to encourage all the cattle rearers including cattle. It should be ensured that eligible people get its benefits, CM said.

(With inputs from agencies)

