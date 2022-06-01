New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya amid chanting of mantras. Present on the occasion were the members of the Ram Temple Trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, saints and mahants of 90 maths as well as temples associated with the Ram Mandir movement and others.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Delhi High Court to Hear Sharjeel Imam Bail Plea on July 26

"This temple will be a symbol of people's belief," said Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.

“The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today,” said Adityanath. He first placed the carved stone of the Garbha Griha and poured cement on the stone during the foundation stone laying ceremony and also inaugurated Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple, at the site amid the recitation of Ramarcha, Durga Saptashati, Rudrabhishek, Ram Raksha Stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama, Hanuman Chalisa, and Sunderkand.

“The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost two years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today.

“The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be the national temple of India. People have been waiting for this day since a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India’s unity,” said the UP CM.

The construction work at the Ram Janmbhoomi site started on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. The temple is scheduled to be opened to the public by December 2023.

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), which was set up in February 2020 by the government for the construction and management of Ram Mandir, the construction of the temple (a three-storey structure) is in full swing.