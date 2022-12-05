Murder Planned For 15 Years: Man Kills Neighbour To Avenge Family Humiliation

Man shot his neighbour thrice to avenge the humiliation of his family 15 years ago.

Lucknow: A shocking incident took place in Lucknow on December 1 and is the embodiment of the phrase “revenge is a dish best served cold.” A man killed his neighbor after meticulously planning his murder for 15 years. Shiv Yadav, accused in the murder of Ram Jeewan Lodhi, planned a revenge after his family was humiliated in public in 2007.

Confessing to his crime on Saturday, Yadav detailed the chilling incident that motivated him to take such a drastic step.

According to a report by Times of India, ADCP West Chiranjeev Sinha said that Yadav’s family – his wife and mother- were stripped and paraded in public by Lodhi due to a land dispute. Locals testimony revealed that, Yadav, who was then 26-years-old watched the humiliation helplessly and had decided to teach Lodhi a lesson.

Murder Planned For 15 Years

50-Year-Old Yadav had decided to avenge his family and arranged for 2 country made pistols from Nepal earlier this year. He waited for his son to turn 15 so that he could look after his family. Police said that Yadav used to wander around isolated areas to practice his aim. He also used to recee Lodhi’s daily routine and monitor his movements. After following him for months, Yadav cornered Lodhi one day and shot him dead. Reportedly, three cartridges were lodged in his body.

So far there is no proof of involvement of any other family member in the crime.

Currently, Yadav, is under custody and investigation is underway.