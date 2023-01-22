Top Recommended Stories
6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao
Amongst 6 dead, 3 pedestrians were crushed to death in fatal road accident in Unnao today.
Unnao: Atleast 6 people died in a deadly vehicular road accident in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A speeding truck rammed into a car and also crushed 3 pedestrians, according to report by India Today.
Going by the report, around 4-5 people are trapped and feared dead. Local police immediately rushed to the spot,
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
