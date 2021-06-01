Varanasi (UP): In a tragic incident, two people were killed and seven injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath complex early morning on Tuesday. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and senior officials reached the site of the incident to supervise rescue operations. Also Read - Viral Video: Miraculous Escape For Truck Driver as 2-Storey Building Collapses in Bihar | Watch

The building was in the vicinity of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and was occupied by migrant labourers from Malda district of West Bengal.

Further details are awaited.