Ghaziabad: Over 16 years after serial bomb blasts rocked the holy city of Varanasi on March 7, 2006, terrorist and mastermind Waliullah Khan was held guilty by a Ghaziabad court in two cases on Saturday. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on June 6, reported news agency PTI. The horrific blasts at the Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantonment Railway Station had claimed at least 20 lives and left over 100 injured.

District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Waliullah in two cases which were lodged under IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder and mutilation and under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma told PTI. The accused has been acquitted in one case due to inadequate evidence, he said. "The punishment will be pronounced on June 6 at 2 pm," Sharma said.

5 points for this big story:

On 7th March 2006, the first blast took place at 6.15 pm inside the Sankat Mochan Temple in the Lanka police station.

After 15 minutes, a bomb exploded outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station.

On the same day, a cooker bomb was also found near the railings of a railway crossing in Dashashwamedh police station.

Lawyers in Varanasi had refused to plead the case. The Allahabad High Court had transferred the case to the Ghaziabad district court.

In all three cases, 121 witnesses were produced before the court.

Convict linked to Bangladeshi terror outfit ‘Harkat-ul-jehad Al Islami’

In April 2006, the special task force, which was investigating the blasts, had claimed that the main accused, Waliullah Khan was linked to a terrorist outfit in Bangladesh 'Harkat-ul-jehad Al Islami' and was the mastermind behind the blasts.

