New Delhi: Varanasi Cantonment is considered a traditional turf of the ruling BJP as the party has been emerging victorious from the Assembly constituency for seven consecutive terms. Since 1996, Varanasi Cantt a Brahmin-dominated constituency, has remained with the Srivastava family.
At present, Saurabh Srivastava (BJP) is the MLA from Varanasi Cantt Assembly seat. In the 2017 assembly elections, Saurabh had registered a thumping victory on the party’s stronghold by defeating Anil Srivastava of Congress with a margin of 61326 votes. In 2012, Saurabh’s mother Jyotsana had won this constituency by 12,852 votes. She had got 57918 votes. Her nearest rival Anil Srivastava of the Congress had received 45,066 votes.
Varanasi Cantt Assembly Election 2017 Winner
|S.No
|Winner
|Party
|SAURABH SRIVASTAVA
|Bharatiya Janata Party (Won)
|Candidates
|Party
|1
|Saurav Shrivastav
|BJP
|2
|Anil Srivastav ‘
|INC
|3
|Mohammed Rizwan Ahmed
|BSP
|4
|Neelkanth Tiwari
|BJP
|5
|Ravindra Jaiswal
|BJP
|6
|Rajesh Kumar Mishra
|INC
|7
|Samad Ansari
|INC
|8
|Sujeet Kumar Morya
|BSP
|9
|Rakesh Tripathi
|BSP
|10
|Raghunandan Bhadauriya
|BJP
The parties are yet to announce their candidates for the prestigious seat.
Meanwhile, the data with the Election Commissions showed that the Vidhan Sabha seat has 3,49,472 registered voters. It comprises 1,94,781 male and 1,54,674 female registered voters besides 17 voters in the Others category.
Varanasi: Who won the last five elections
- 2017– Saurabh Srivastava (BJP)
- 2012– Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP)
- 2007– Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP)
- 2002– Harish Chand Srivastava (BJP)
- 1996– Harish Chandra Srivastava (BJP)
UP Assembly Election 2022 — Phase-wise Polling Date
The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will be conducted in seven phases:
- 1st Phase: February 10
- 2nd Phase: February 14
- 3rd Phase: February 20
- 4th Phase: February 23
- 5th Phase: February 27
- 6th Phase: March 3
- 7th Phase: March 7
The counting of votes and result will be announced on March 10. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding the Varanasi Cantt constituency.