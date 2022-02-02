New Delhi: Varanasi Cantonment is considered a traditional turf of the ruling BJP as the party has been emerging victorious from the Assembly constituency for seven consecutive terms. Since 1996, Varanasi Cantt a Brahmin-dominated constituency, has remained with the Srivastava family.Also Read - Mirzapur Ki 'Gaddi' Par Kaun? How Political Arithmetic Holds On High-Stake Seat

At present, Saurabh Srivastava (BJP) is the MLA from Varanasi Cantt Assembly seat. In the 2017 assembly elections, Saurabh had registered a thumping victory on the party’s stronghold by defeating Anil Srivastava of Congress with a margin of 61326 votes. In 2012, Saurabh’s mother Jyotsana had won this constituency by 12,852 votes. She had got 57918 votes. Her nearest rival Anil Srivastava of the Congress had received 45,066 votes.

Varanasi Cantt Assembly Election 2017 Winner

S.No Winner Party SAURABH SRIVASTAVA Bharatiya Janata Party (Won) Candidates Party 1 Saurav Shrivastav BJP 2 Anil Srivastav ‘ INC 3 Mohammed Rizwan Ahmed BSP 4 Neelkanth Tiwari BJP 5 Ravindra Jaiswal BJP 6 Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC 7 Samad Ansari INC 8 Sujeet Kumar Morya BSP 9 Rakesh Tripathi BSP 10 Raghunandan Bhadauriya BJP

The parties are yet to announce their candidates for the prestigious seat.

Meanwhile, the data with the Election Commissions showed that the Vidhan Sabha seat has 3,49,472 registered voters. It comprises 1,94,781 male and 1,54,674 female registered voters besides 17 voters in the Others category.

Varanasi: Who won the last five elections

2017 – Saurabh Srivastava (BJP)

– Saurabh Srivastava (BJP) 2012 – Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP)

– Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP) 2007 – Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP)

– Jyotsna Srivastava (BJP) 2002 – Harish Chand Srivastava (BJP)

– Harish Chand Srivastava (BJP) 1996– Harish Chandra Srivastava (BJP)

UP Assembly Election 2022 — Phase-wise Polling Date

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will be conducted in seven phases:

1st Phase: February 10

2nd Phase: February 14

3rd Phase: February 20

4th Phase: February 23

5th Phase: February 27

6th Phase: March 3

7th Phase: March 7

The counting of votes and result will be announced on March 10. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding the Varanasi Cantt constituency.