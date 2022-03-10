Varanasi Cantt Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Varanasi Cantt Assembly constituency is underway. Presently, the seat is represented by BJP’s Saurabh Srivastava. In 2017, Saurabh had registered a thumping victory on the party’s stronghold by defeating Anil Srivastava of Congress with a margin of 61326 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Varanasi Cantt, which is considered the traditional bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - Mohammadabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: Samajwadi Party's Mannu Ansari Maintains Extends Lead

Samajwadi Party’s Pooja Yadav leading over Congress’ Rajesh by 4126 votes.

First trends to emerge soon.

Counting of votes underway.