Varanasi Cantt Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Varanasi Cantt Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. Presently, the seat is represented by BJP's Saurabh Srivastava. In 2017, Saurabh had registered a thumping victory on the party's stronghold by defeating Anil Srivastava of Congress with a margin of 61326 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Varanasi Cantt, which is considered the traditional bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.