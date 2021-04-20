Varanasi: The COVID crisis in many states is bringing heart-wrenching stories of people dying due to lack of hospital beds and medical aid. Many even are not getting space in the graveyard after their death. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has severely hit the medical infrastructure across the nation. One such incident has happened in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh where a patient died after he did not get proper medical aid and he had to run from pillar to post trying to find a hospital that would provide him with treatment. The matter became worse when his mother had to ferry his body on an e-rickshaw as no ambulance was available. Also Read - Won't Impose Lockdown, Says UP Govt After Allahabad HC Orders Total Shutdown in 5 Cities

A resident of Jaunpur, the victim's name was Vinay Singh who had come to Varanasi for emergency medical care for a kidney ailment. After being denied medical treatment at Banaras Hindu University, he went to a private hospital. But even in the private hospital, he could not get medical care and scummed to his ailment right in front of his mother.

After he died, his mother tried to hire an ambulance to carry his body back home. But she failed as there was no ambulance available at that moment. Finally, she had to hire an e-rickshaw for the purpose.

The heart-wrenching visuals were captured on camera and were shared on social media where people are condemning the lack of medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh went up by 167, the highest daily rise so far, to reach 9,997 while 28,287 fresh cases pushed the tally of infection in the state to 8,79,831. However, the number of recoveries has increased with over 10,978 patients discharged in a day.

Of the 167 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, 18 from Kanpur, nine each from Chandauli and Allahabad, 10 from Varanasi, six from Banda, and five each from Gorakhpur, Ballia, Shahjahanpur and Bahraich.

Of the fresh cases, Lucknow reported 5,897, followed by Varanasi 2,668, Allahabad 1,576 and 1365 from Kanpur.