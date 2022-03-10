Varanasi District Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly segments in the Varanasi district will begin at 8 AM. Varanasi district has eight assembly segments—Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment and Sevapuri. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party candidates had registered a thumping victory with huge margins on 7 of the total 8 Vidhan Sabha segments. Avadesh Singh of BJP had won Pindra, while SBSP’s Kailash Nath Sonkar had registered victory from Ajagara. Anil Rajbhar of BJP had won the Shivpur seat. BJP’s Ravindra Jaiswal had registered victory from Varanasi North by defeating Congress’ Abdul Samad Ansari. In Varanasi cantonment and Varanasi South, BJP’s Saurabh Srivastava and Neelkanth Tiwari had registered landslide win respectively. In Rohaniya, BJP candidate Surendra Narayan Singh had defeated Mahendra Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party, while in Sevapuri, Neel Ratan Singh Patel of Apna Dal (Soneylal), a BJP ally, win with 1,03,423 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Varanasi district. Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Countdown Begins