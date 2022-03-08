Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised questions on the security of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results set to be declared on March 10. “All the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes. To protect youth democracy and future, become soldiers in counting of votes,” the SP chief wrote on Twitter in Hindi.Also Read - BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Son Mayank Joshi Joins SP; Says UP’s Future Will Be Safe In Akhilesh Yadav's Hands

The SP chief claimed that Election Commission officials were tampering with EVMs and that he no longer trusts the EC.

Interestingly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday had asked the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners to be alert till the last vote is counted on March 10. "BJP leaders can go to any level to win the elections and officials deployed on the ground will support them. Hence, the representatives of Samajwadi Party, especially candidates, should be alert and closely monitor every movement of the officials until the last vote is counted at the centre.

“During Bihar election 2020, around 12 closely contested seats were where RJD candidates had won the election but the officials present at the counting centres had changed the decisions. We have challenged the decision in courts and provided adequate proof of vote rigging at the counting centre. The cases are currently underway. Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders had stolen the mandate and formed the government in Bihar,” he said.

Reacting to the exit poll predictions, Tejashwi Yadav said that they are seeking to make an environment in favour of the BJP.