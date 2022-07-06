Night Market Varanasi: Do you often think of savouring a Banarsi paan in Varanasi at night but aren’t able to? What if we tell you, now you might as well can! Varanasi will now get its first night market on July 7 post the Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares it open. The night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi.Also Read - Colours of Varanasi: 6 Things You Just Can't afford To Miss In This Modern Vintage City

Doused in hues of traditions, culture with a tinge of modernity, this old city will now be able to boast of places to stroll across at night as well where one can experience the essence of the city displayed on carts. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was said to be around Rs 10 crore.

The Varanasi Smart City project has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market. The flyover from Lahartara to Chaukaghat passes through important landmarks of the city like Varanasi Cantt Station and Interstate Bus Station.

D. Vasudevan, Chief General Manager of Varanasi Smart City, said that soon after coming out of the Varanasi Cantt station, passengers, tourists and devotees will get a feeling of the city with the paintings on the pillars and walls of the flyover and the landscaping.

What to expect at the night market?

The stretch designated for the night market has been landscaped with thematic wall-art reflecting the art, religion and culture of Varanasi.

Multiple facilities have set up for public convenience – drinking water, public washrooms, dustbins, benches, information kiosks

Horticulture, public plaza, walking trail, pavements have also been developed under the flyover. In addition to all these about 99 kiosks and vending zones have been installed.

In order to regulate traffic provisions have also been made for zebra crossing, traffic signage, median U-turn on both sides, pedestrian crossing and auto rickshaw, e-rickshaw and parking bays.

Classic Banarasi delicacies and drinks like lassi and thandaai will be made available here. A selfie point, fountain, and pathway have been made with plantations on either side. ‘I love Varanasi’ slogan has also been written. Get ready to get some cool kodak moments here!

In addition, there will be shops, food courts, and open cafes in the market. Railings, pedestrian crossings and other resources have been developed on both sides to protect the road. Drinking water and other facilities, information kiosks for tourists are also proposed in the night market.

All these provisions and facilities thus installed will also cater to employment generation, aid in sustainable development projects and also add on to the convenience of tourists and devotees. stating tomorrow, people in Varansi will be in for some night treats!

(With agency inputs)