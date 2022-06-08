Noida: Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi has reportedly received a hand-written threat letter from an organisation called ‘Islamic Aghaz Movement’. Civil judge (senior division) Diwakar has reported to state authorities about the letter following which the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the security of the judge.Also Read - Breaking News Live: Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Aircraft Museum in Kolkata

Official sources said on Wednesday that immediately after receiving this letter through a registered post, the civil judge alerted the additional chief secretary (home), director-general of police and Varanasi commissioner of police. Varanasi commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh said, “After being alerted by the civil judge regarding the letter, which also has many attachments, the deputy commissioner of police (Varuna zone) has been assigned to probe the matter.” Also Read - Boycott Qatar Airways Trends On Twitter After Arab Countries Censure Nupur Sharma Remark On Prophet Muhammad

In the handwritten letter, one Kasif Ahmed Siddiqui who claimed to be the president of ‘Islamic Aghaz Movement’, said that “judges have also turned saffron amidst a divisive political scenario”. The letter also contains derogatory remarks toward the Prime Minister and former Chief Justice of India. Also Read - Salman Khan Security Threat: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Role In Sending Any Threat Letter To The Bollywood Superstar

As per the purported letter addressed to the judge, “You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a ‘kafir, murtipujak’ Hindu judge.”

In one of his orders issued on May 12, the civil judge had earlier stated, “An atmosphere of fear has been created in an ordinary civil case. My family and I are living under fear.”

On April 26, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The report of the survey was presented in court on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex last month. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.