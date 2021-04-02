Varanasi: In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, the Varanasi has ordered that shops in the city can function only from 9 am to 9 pm till further orders. Varanasi DM has also warned people that if they don’t follow COVID-19 protocol including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, they will face action. Also Read - Depressed After Break Up, Man Tries to Open Delhi-Varanasi Flight's Emergency Door Mid-Air

According to the guidelines, shops and malls will have to strictly implement covid protocol. In case any shop is found not ensuring proper sanitisation, then will be sealed, Times Now reported.

The Coronavirus directive has been issued for marriage halls, banquets, restaurants in Varanasi.

People visiting the temples, ghats for aarti, etc should maintain social distancing and wear masks, the order by DM office read.

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a Health Department bulletin. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 11,918, of which 6,722 are in home isolation, 287 in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities. A total of 5,99,045 people have so far recovered from the infection in the state, he said.

A maximum of 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.