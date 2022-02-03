New Delhi: Varanasi North assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase of state elections on March 7, 2022. Situated in the Varanasi district, the Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the 5 assembly segments of Varanasi Parliament Seat. According to data with the Election Commission of India, Varanasi North has 3,46,724 registered voters. It comprises 1,92,216 male and 1,54,486 female registered voters.Also Read - Akbarpur: Can BSP Turncoat Ram Achal Rajbhar Retain His Bastion on SP's Ticket?

Since Independence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) have registered victory on the constituency five times each. The Samajwadi Party had grabbed the seat four times and Jan Sangh thrice. In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, Ravindra Jaiswal of the BJP had won retained the seat with 116017 votes. He had defeated Congresss’ Abdul Samad Ansari with a margin of 45502 votes. Also Read - Kedarnath: Can AAP's Broom Sweep Out Congress, BJP This Time?

Varanasi North Assembly Election Results 2017

In the 2012 Assembly Elections as well, the BJP had won this constituency by a narrow margin of 2,336 votes. Jaiswal had got 47,980 votes, while BSP candidate Sujit Kumar Maurya was the nearest contender; he had received 45,644 votes. The voter turnout was 55.49 %. Also Read - 'Drink Some Gaumutra Shots', TMC's Mahua Moitra Gives Heads Up to BJP Ahead of Her Address in Lok Sabha

UP Elections 2022

For the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the dominant players in the state.

Phase-wise polling dates