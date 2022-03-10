Varanasi North Election Result LIVE: India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Varansi North Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Varanasi North is one of the 5 assembly segments of Varanasi Parliament Seat.The Samajwadi Party has grabbed the seat four times and Jan Sangh thrice. In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, Ravindra Jaiswal of the BJP had won retained the seat with 116017 votes. He had defeated Congresss’ Abdul Samad Ansari with a margin of 45502 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Varanasi North.Also Read - Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Rampura Phul, Bathinda Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Begins 8 AM