New Delhi: Varanasi South is considered the traditional bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as it has registered victory from the Vidhan Sabha Seat since 1989. Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari has represented the seat for eight consecutive terms as BJP legislator. In 2017, BJP’s Neelkanth Tiwari retained the party’s turf by defeating Rajesh Mishra of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 17226 votes. For the 2022 elections, the political parties are yet to announce candidates for the Varanasi South Vidhan Sabha seat.Also Read - Varanasi North: BJP Eyes Hat-trick, Congress Hopeful Of Making A Comeback in Hindi Heartland

Situated in Varanasi district, Varanasi South is constituency No. 389 of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is an open constituency. According to data from the Election Commission of India, this constituency has 2,72,845 registered voters. It comprises 1,51,589 male and 1,21,256 female registered voters. In 2012, the BJP had won this constituency. Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, the winning BJP candidate, got 57,868 votes while Dayashankar Mishra of Congress had garnered 44,046 votes. The voter turnout was 55.49 %. Also Read - Varanasi Cantt: Will BJP Score A Double Hat-Trick on Its Traditional Turf This Year?

Varanasi South Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner