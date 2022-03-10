Varanasi South Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Varanasi South Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. Presently the seat is represented by BJP’s Neelkanth Tiwari. In 2017, Tiwari had won the seat by defeating Rajesh Mishra of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 17226 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Varanasi South, which is considered the traditional bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - Azamgarh Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

07:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly. Also Read - Zahoorabad Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Amid Tight Security