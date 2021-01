New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a portrait of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the picture gallery of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, it has sparked a large political controversy within the state as Congress MLC Deepak Singh raised an objection on the portrait and even wrote a letter to the Chairman seeking its removal. Also Read - UP Govt Lifts Ban On Entry of Poultry Products, Says Chicken, Eggs Not Dangerous if Cooked at 70°C

In the letter to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav, the Congress MLA wrote, “The installation of the picture of Savarkarji along with that of great freedom fighters who withstood atrocities of the British and yet did not bow before them is an insult to all those who continued to bear all kind of tortures and kept fighting for independence.” Also Read - Tandav in Trouble: Yogi Adityanath Issues Open Warning To Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar And Others

He also said that the picture of Savarkar should be removed and be placed in the BJP parliamentary office . Also Read - Akshay Kumar Urges All to Contribute to Ram Mandir-Construction Months After Announcing His Film 'Ram Setu'

Singh said the Chairman has directed the principal secretary of the Council to look into the matter and take necessary action.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, when asked to comment on the issue, said there should be a debate among the youth about what contribution has been made by different people to the country and all those who have contributed to the freedom struggle should be honoured.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress’ objection against inauguration of Savarkar’s portrait, UP Minister SN Singh said, “It’s misfortune of Congress that their leaders & MLCs don’t know history. They want to keep history confined to the family. History is very vast.”

“Savarkar is one of those who wrote tales of valour for India. Congress MLCs should know that Indira Gandhi had praised him. They should recall what she had said. Congress should stop insulting patriots whose names should have been included in history,” he added.

But there are others on whom there are different kinds of allegations, documents and stories which raise a question mark, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added without elaborating.

While inaugurating the portrait, the chief minister had termed Savarkar as a great freedom fighter and philosopher whose personality is a source of inspiration for all Indians.

While the BJP counts on Savarkar’s contribution to India’s freedom movement and calls him a “great patriot”, the Congress and other opposition parties have long shunned him for his alleged link to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

(With PTI inputs)