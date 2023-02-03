Home

Vegetable Vendor Strangles Wife to Death, Covers Body With Salt, Grows Crop On Burial Site in UP’s Ghaziabad

To cover up the crime, the accused grew vegetables over the burial site to ensure that no one stumbled upon the body.

Police recovered the woman's body from the field with the help of the accused.

Ghaziabad: Dinesh, a vegetable trader, was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife and burying her body in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad area. Giving details, police said Dinesh strangled his wife to death on January 25 over a domestic issue and then kept the body in his house for a day before burying in a field and putting 30 kg salt on the body so that it decomposed quickly.

However, Dinesh, a few days later, registered a missing person complaint with the police and when the matter was investigated, it was found that Dinesh suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and killed her in a fit of rage.

Soon after the investigation was over, police soon took him into custody and upon questioning, he confessed to his crime.

Later, police recovered the woman’s body from the field with the help of the accused before registering a case against him.