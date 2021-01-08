Budaun: In a shocking statement on the brutal gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said the incident could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the evening. Also Read - Amid Badaun Horror, 19-year-old Girl Raped at Gunpoint, Thrown Off Terrace in UP's Moradabad

"I tell women again and again that they should never go out at odd hours under anyone's influence," said NCW member Chandramukhi Devi after meeting the woman's family members.

"I think if she had not gone out in the evening or was accompanied by any child of the family perhaps this incident could have been avoided. But this was pre-planned as she was called through a phone call. She went (out) and then returned in such a state," she told reporters at the victim's village in the district.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old anganwadi worker who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her.

The NCW member also expressed dissatisfaction with the police action in the case.

The NCW member said the incident is “most heinous and strict action should be taken. The government is very serious on these matters and yet such incidents take place”.

She said the woman was earning the livelihood of her family.

Suspending a station officer is not enough. I have told the SSP that no one involved should be spared under pressure, Devi said.

She said such incidents are taking place despite campaigns like ‘beti bachao-beti padhao’ and ‘mission Shakti’ as criminals have no fear of police, and people’s faith will be restored only when action is taken against criminals.

“I am not satisfied with the role of the police. Had timely action been taken, perhaps the life of the victim could have been saved,” said Devi, who arrived in the village on Wednesday night.

The SSP has told me that the woman was found in an unconscious state and had she got treatment, her life could have been saved. The FIR was filed late and the post mortem examination was also done much later, she said, adding that the autopsy report explains that the incident was “most sickening and unfortunate”.

The NCW member was sent to meet the woman’s family by Commission chief Rekha Sharma, who tweeted last evening to say, “It’s not @NCWIndia ‘s view and I strongly condemn it”.

No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women. https://t.co/WlG2DWs20G — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

“I don’t know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It’s society and state’s duty to make places safe for women,” she said in another post when asked about it.

SSP Sankalp Sharma had on Wednesday said the post-mortem report has confirmed rape and there are injuries in the victim’s private parts and a fracture in her leg. The station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case, he had said.

