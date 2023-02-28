Home

Video: 1 Dead After Firecrackers-laden E-rickshaw Explodes During Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater Noida’s Dadri

The incident took place during the Jagannath Yatra in the area, and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by police personnel.

Noida: One person died and another three have received burn injuries after an e-rickshaw laden with firecrackers exploded in the middle of GT road near Dadri n Greater Noida’s leaving people shocked. The incident took place during the Jagannath Yatra in the area, and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by police personnel.

The whole incident has been captured on CCTV and a video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, the e-rickshaw, which was filled with crackers for the procession’s fireworks, caught fire after a firecracker that had been set off during the yatra dropped on it.

In the video, bystanders and commuters can be seen in front of a shop in a busy market area of Dadri. And within moments, we can see an explosion as cartons full of firecrackers kept on the e-rickshaw burst and created havoc in the area. Soon after the explosion, people started rushing here and there and called for help. Later water cannons were also pressed into service to douse the blaze due to the blast.

Speaking about the incident, ADCP Greater Noida took to Twitter and said, “On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which other all of them were set on fire.”

