Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have arrested two youths for performing a dangerous stunt with their car outside a girls' hostel in Greater Noida, reported news agency IANS quoting officials on Saturday. The accused were identified as Prashant Kumar and Bhav Sagar.

The police had received a complaint about the incident through social media where a 20-second video of the incident was shared. In the video, accessed by IANS, three people, of which one was sitting on the bonnet of the car and two others standing on the doors could be seen driving their vehicle outside the girls hostel under Knowledge Park Police Station.

Two people were arrested for performing a dangerous stunt with their car outside a girls hostel in #GreaterNoida, officials said.@noidapolice pic.twitter.com/tF9cVF4a9A — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2022



Accordingly, the police registered a complaint under section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

On Saturday, the police said that during investigation they have arrested two of the accused. However, two more persons who were present inside the car, are still at large, they said. The police have seized two cars — Fortuner and Scorpio — that were used in the commission of the crime.

(With inputs from IANS)