Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO: 2 Dead In Firecracker Blast At Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav In UP’s Chitrakoot

A firecracker explosion at the Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav killed two people in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh News: Two people were killed and as many injured in a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the tourism department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Wednesday, officials said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter.

He has also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department on the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College.

Reports coming in : 3 dead after an explosion in an instrument that was supposed to be used for fireworks at Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav in Chitrakoot district .#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/cUp73LNB4Y — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 14, 2024

The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Anand said.

However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two people working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he added.

The DM said the deceased and injured persons are yet to be identified. Both the injured have been sent to a hospital in nearby Prayagraj district.

“The accident is being investigated in depth. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the DM said.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said, “The loss of life in the accident in Chitrakoot district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police and instructions have been given to investigate the matter.”

“Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured. Proper treatment of all the injured will be done free of cost , ” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “The explosion at the Bundelkhand Mahotsav is very sad. My condolences..The BJP government, taking moral responsibility, should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.”

