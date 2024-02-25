Home

Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO: 4 Dead, Many Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In UP’s Kaushambi

VIDEO: 4 Dead, Many Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In UP’s Kaushambi

Four people died in a blast at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday, the police said.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Uttar Pradesh News: At least four people were injured while several others sustained burn injuries in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Sunday. According to the police, the blast took place at around 12 noon on Sunday afternoon.

Trending Now

The firecracker factory is located in in Maheva village in the Kokhraj police station area, police said.

You may like to read

A senior official said the blast was so intense that it was heard several kilometres away from the factory, adding that four people have died in the incident while several others sustained burn injuries.

At least 4 killed & many several sustained burn injuries following blast in fire cracker factory in Khalilabad area of Bharwari Nagar under Kokhraj police limits of #Kaushambi district, #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/E0VbsdMXeE — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 25, 2024

“Soon after information was received about the explosion, fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the spot. Four people died in the explosion,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The officer said the fire at the factory has been brought under control and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, the police said.

4 killed in firecracker explosion in UP

In a similar incident, earlier this month, four people were killed in a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the tourism department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department on the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College.

The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Anand said.

However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two people working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he added.

The DM said the deceased and injured persons are yet to be identified. Both the injured have been sent to a hospital in nearby Prayagraj district.

“The accident is being investigated in depth. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the DM said.

10 killed in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory blast

In another incident, 10 people, including four women, died in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Vembakottai area of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. The incident took place on February 17.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said a sudden explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people – six men and four women.

According to the police, seven persons were killed on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident while being rushed to the hospital.

As per reports, the blast was so intense that it turned the factory and four other buildings to rubble.

Visuals shared on social media showed the structures completely turned to rubble as locals and official looked for survivors.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.