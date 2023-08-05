Home

Uttar Pradesh

Video: 6 Devotees Killed, 8 Injured As Truck Collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP’s Hathras

Video: 6 Devotees Killed, 8 Injured As Truck Collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP’s Hathras

Superintendent of Police Devesh Kumar Pandey said the trolley carrying 45 pilgrims, including women and children, was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

Hathras (UP): In a tragic mishap, six devotees died while eight others were injured after a Mathura-bound tractor-trolley they were riding was hit by a truck on late Friday night. According to the police, the accident happened on the Sadabad Road in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh when the trolley was hit on one side by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

Trending Now

Superintendent of Police Devesh Kumar Pandey said the trolley carrying 45 pilgrims, including women and children, was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura, news agency PTI reported.

“Five persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Vikram (45), Madhuri (22), Hemlata (12), Lakhmi (18), Abhishek (20) and Vishnu (20),” Pandey revealed.

VIDEO | Five killed, several injured after a tractor trolley collided with a dumper in UP's Hathras on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ai7gLuv68W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

The senior officer said the injured were admitted at the community health centre in Sadabad, Hathras district hospital, JN Medical College in Aligarh and SN Medical College in Agra, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said. The truck driver and his two co-drivers have been detained, and the truck has been seized, they added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the tragic deaths caused in the mishap.

In a tweet in Hindi, CM Adityanath expressed “deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Hathras district”.

Police officer, businessman in Bengal accident

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, two people, including a police officer, died, while five others were injured in a car accident in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night.

As per the police, the accident took place post-midnight at Benapur railway gate on the Digha-Kharagpur, Odisha Trunk Road in Kharagpur rural area, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramanand Dey from Kharagpur rural police station and businessman Jahangir Sheikh of Kharagpur town.

Dey was standing on the Odisha Trunk Road after getting down from a police van at Benapur railway gate when a speeding luxury car hit him. The car, in which Jahangir was travelling, then crashed into the railway gate signal post and a tea stall on the left side, police added.

Police had to work hard to rescue the injured from the mangled car. With the help of local residents, five people were rescued one by one and taken to hospital.

The bodies have been sent to Kharagpur sub-divisional morgue for postmortem.

Jahangir and his companions were returning to Kharagpur from a dhaba in Makrampur in Paschim Medinipur when the accident took place.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES