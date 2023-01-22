Home

Caught On Camera: Men Throw Chairs, Hit Restaurant Owner With Sticks At Noida Market

A fight broke out at Noida sector 46 market wherein micreants thrashed a restaurant owner.

Noida: A brawl broke out in Noida sector 46 market in front of a restaurant after some miscreants allegedly thrashed a man running a restaurant and his sister. Avideo has gone viral on the internet that has captured some people throwing chairs and hitting a man at Sector 46 market area. According to police the incident took place on the night of January 19 at Fit Foodie restaurant in Glory Market, reported IANS.

Watch Video: Fight In Noida Sector 46

A twitter user by the name Amit Singh Rana (@Ami Nationalist) shared a video on social media on January 21 where around 5-6 people can be seen throwing chairskept outside the restaurant and vanadalising a restaurant damaging the glass in sector 46 market.

Reportedly, some youths were doing stunts in front of the restaurant and were stopped by the restaurants that led to the scuffle. The situation aggravated and the men attacked the duo with sticks, vandalising the restaurant.

At present, the police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage after a complaint was filed by the victims.

Earlier in the month, a shopkeeper in Noida was attacked with sticks after he refused to replace an item.