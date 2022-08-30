Firozabad: A seven-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from next to his sleeping mother at Mathura Railway Station, was found 100 km away from the house of a lady councillor of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Firozabad. The Mathura railway police has arrested eight people including a doctor couple, the BJP leader, her husband and four members of the gang that had stolen the child. The arrested doctor couple Prem Bihari and Dayawati runs Banke Bihari hospital in Nawal Nagar, Hathras and were engaged in selling children to the issueless people.Also Read - 2 People Die Of Suffocation At Famous Bankey Bihari Temple In Mathura Amid Janmashtami Rush

According to media reports, Municipal Corporation Councilor, identified as Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal, were arrested by the police on the charges of buying the infant for Rs 1.8 Lakh from two doctors as they “wanted a son.” Also Read - Mathura-Vrindavan Intercity Bus Service To Begin Soon, Indian Railways Announced on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

The act of stealing the baby by a kidnapper was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. As seen in the video, a kidnapper picks up the baby sleeping next to his mother and runs away with it. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Witness Janmashtami Fervor At These Outstanding Destinations In India

सहयोग हेतु आप सभी का आभार।🙏 टीम @spgrpagra ने इस व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर,बच्चे को भी सकुशल बरामद कर लिया है। इस गिरोह के 6 सदस्य, और बच्चे को 1 लाख 80 हजार में खरीदने वाले पति-पत्नी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया, यानी कुल 8 व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार।@IPSMdMustaque सर, आप और आपकी टीमों को🙏 https://t.co/d6QQYYkaSo — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 29, 2022

The seven-month-old child was lifted by a gang of six people who were involved in the trade of selling such children. The child was stolen from the railway station on August 24. The man caught on the CCTV has been identified as Deepak and was arrested.

The police officials informed that based on the CCTV footage extensive search operation was carried out in the last six days in various cities. The special team of railway police travelled 800 kilometres and conducted raids at over two dozen places to track the stolen child. During the raids, police team came to know about the Hathras hospital where this trade of stolen children was going on.

“He (who lifted the child from the station) is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in the neighbouring Hathras district. Some other health workers are involved too. We interrogated the people in whose home the child was found, and they told us they had only one daughter, so wanted a son. That’s why they made the deal,” NDTV quoted senior police officer Mohammed Mushtaq as saying.