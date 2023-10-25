Home

Uttar Pradesh

Video: Fire Breaks Out In 2 Coaches Of Patalkot Express In Agra, 9 Injured

Video: Fire Breaks Out In 2 Coaches Of Patalkot Express In Agra, 9 Injured

According to officials, fire broke out in multiple coaches of the Patalkot Express near Bhadohi railway station of Malpura Police Station in Agra.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Agra: At least nine passengers sustained injuries as two coaches Patalkot Express train caught fire in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday afternoon.

Trending Now

According to officials, the train was heading to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh from Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab when the fire broke out in the third and fourth coaches from the engine around 3.45 pm.

You may like to read

“A fire incident in Patalkot Express has been reported between Bhandai and Jajau in NCR (North Central Railway), Agra Division…. Two coaches have been completely burnt. Since two adjacent coaches have also been affected, a total of four coaches have been detached from the train…. The situation is under control,” Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava told news agency PTI, adding that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The train left for its destination at 8.50 pm after accommodating the passengers of the affected coaches in other coaches, a railway official said.

Dr Prashant Gupta, Principal of S N Medical College in Agra, said that a total of nine people were admitted to hospitals.

“Seven were admitted to my hospital and two to a nearby hospital. Three of them have already been discharged from both hospitals. At present five patients in my hospital and one in the other hospital are being treated. All of them have minor burn injuries,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of the Agra Police Commissionerate Sonam Kumar said five fire tenders and a forensic team reached the spot after the fire was reported.

According to a railway source, Bhandai station is about 10 km from Agra station and the fire broke out when the train left Bhandai for the next station, Jajau.

According to railway officials, the train was stopped when smoke was detected and it was immediately evacuated.

Watch the video here:

At around 3:30 pm, two general coaches of Patalkot Express (14624) caught fire between #Agra Cantt & Bhandai junction station. No casualty as if now.#IndianRailway #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/ROmw8RIX1d — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 25, 2023

“Train operations on Agra-Dholpur route have been impacted as many trains have been stopped at various stations,” the source said.

The express train runs between Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

In August, a fire broke out in two air-conditioned coaches of the stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

There were no casualties as no passengers were inside the train when the fire broke out in the morning of August 19. bogies.

Visuals of the incidents doing the rounds on social media showed multiple coaches of the Patalkot Express enveloped in flames as towering plumes of black smoke emanate from the charred locomotive.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.