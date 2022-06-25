Agra: In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old woman died after she was thrown off the fourth floor balcony of her house by her husband and four other people, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Saturday. The victim, Ritika Singh, was living in a house in Tajganj Police Station area with a friend she had allegedly met on Facebook, after having separated from her husband, they said. Police have arrested three people including the woman’s husband, Akash Gautam and booked them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.Also Read - Karnataka: Mystery of 7 Foetuses Dumped Into Gutter Solved; 2 Belagavi Hospitals Sealed

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that a married woman identified as Ritika Singh was residing with her Facebook friend Vipul Agrawal in an apartment in Nagla Mewati under Tajganj Police Station limits. The incident took place on Friday at about 11 am, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh, said. Ritika was a resident of Ghaziabad and had married Akash Gautam, a resident of Firozabad, in 2014 and had separated from in 2018, he said.

What happened on the day of incident?

“On Friday, Akash Gautam, husband of Ritika Singh, reached the apartment along with two women and two men. There they had an argument with Ritika and her boyfriend Vipul Agrawal and later assaulted both of them, as told by Vipul Agrawal to the police, the SSP said.

Victim’s hands tied before she was flung off

According to the complaint filed by Agrawal, the accused tied his hands and locked him in the bathroom of the flat. He said the accused tied Ritika’s hands also before throwing her off from the balcony of the apartment, police said. Agrawal escaped by shouting for help from the bathroom window and drawing the attention of the neighbours, they said.

Case filed against 5 accused

“A case has been registered against five persons under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Tajganj Police Station in Agra. Three people have been arrested, while two are absconding, Superintendent of Police (SP City) Vikas Kumar told PTI. The police have got the CCTV footage of the incident and are collecting more evidence in the case.

