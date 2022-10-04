Gorakhpur: Dusheera is a festival that celebrate triumph of good over evil. Every year effigies of Ravana are burnt with usually someone lighting the effigy manually or, in a dramatic fashion, reacresting Ramayan, someone aims a bow with tip lit up with fire. This year, with technology and innovation skyrocketing through the roof, some students in Uttar Pradesh have found a uniqe way to burn the effigy of Ravana ahead of Dussehra.Also Read - Eight Polytechnic Students of Jhansi Get Life Term For Raping Minor 2 Years Ago

VIDEO: GORAKHPUR B.TECH STUDENTS BURN RAVANA EFFIGY WITH A CLICK

B.Tech students at the Institute of Technology and Management in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur have found this smart way to burn the effigy with the help mobile phones, news agency ANI reported. A video of the students' demonstration has also been shared. One of the students – under the guidance of their professors – can be seen setting a few feet tall 'Ravana' effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button.

In the clip, the effigy is seen connected to another device through a wire, placed at a distance. As the student presses the button, a ‘boom’ sound is heard, following which the effigy is covered in smoke and flames within a few seconds.

This Dussehra marks the first time when demand for effigies during the festival have slightly increased after two years of lockdown due to coronavirus. Artisans have slashed production from almost 60-100 pieces per vendor in pre-Covid times to 20-30 pieces now, news agency PTI said in a report.

Many artisans, sometimes referred to as “Ravanawallas” – some of whom delivered effigies previously to countries including the United States and Japan, expect barely ₹8,000- ₹10,000 income in this season, the report further said.