Home

Uttar Pradesh

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Society In Greater Noida’s Gaur City

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Society In Greater Noida’s Gaur City

A video of the fire at the multi-storey residential building in Greater Noida's 14th Avenue showed several floors were affected.

Greater Noida fire: A video showed huge flames and smoke coming out of the multi-storey residential tower in 14th Avenue. (Photo: Video Grab/PTI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a residential complex in Greater Noida. A video showed huge flames and smoke coming out of the multi-storey residential tower in 14th Avenue. The fire reportedly broke out at the second floor and spread to the top floors.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HSc4EmOFYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

You may like to read

No injuries or casualties were reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.