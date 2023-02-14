Home

UP Demolition Drive: FIR Against Officials After 2 Women Die In Fire, Family Seeks Compensation

According to the police, the incident took place in UP's Madauli village where the police, district administration and revenue officials had gone to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" or government land. The villagers claimed that they were not given proper notice.

Kanpur Dehat Demolition Drive: Mother-Daughter Duo Burnt Alive, Family Blames Police, Seeks Compensation

Kanpur: The police have registered an FIR against over 24 people, including Deputy Collector Maitha, Tehsildar, Kanungo, Lekhpal, and SHO after two women died during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat district. A mother-daughter duo were burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive at a village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Police claimed that they had set themselves on fire, but the family members of the deceased differed. The family members claimed that the cops who were there for the demolition drive set their hut ablaze when the women were inside, which resulted in the deaths.

Video: 2 Women Burnt Alive During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kanpur Dehat

“They started the fire while people were still inside. We were just about able to escape. They broke our temple. Nobody did anything, not even the DM (District Magistrate). Everybody ran, nobody could save my mother,” said Shivam Dixit.

The deceased have been identified as Parmila Devi (45 years old) and her daughter Neha (20 years old).

They Set Themselves On Fire: UP Police

“From what we are getting to know, a woman and her daughter locked themselves inside the hut and set it on fire which resulted in their death. We have reached the spot. All the concerned officials are also here. We will investigate and if there is any wrongdoing, we won’t spare the guilty,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) BBGTS Murthy.

“Whenever there is an anti-encroachment drive, a video is shot. We have asked for the video and will investigate it,” Murthy added.

The incident led to a massive uproar in the area as villagers started throwing bricks at the police, who left the spot.

The villagers are demanding an FIR against the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad, Lekhpal Singh and others for the alleged murder.

Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh, along with Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar, visited the village to pacify the crowd. Top officials say they will take action against anyone found responsible.

Family Of The Deceased Blames Police, Seeks Compensation

The family members of the deceased have blamed the cops for this incident and have asked the Yogi government to grant compensation. The family has asked for a compensation of Rs 5 crores, government jobs for at least 2 members of the family, pension for the dependents, and residence for both sons of the deceased. The family has also sought a proper probe into the matter and an FIR against all the accused.

An FIR has been registered against 24 people including Deputy Collector Maitha, Tehsildar, Kanungo, Lekhpal, and SHO in the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.