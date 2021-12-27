New Delhi: Dozens of Saudi Arabia-bound passengers were left in the lurch at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport after the flight in which they were supposed to travel got canceled. As per the reports, the SpiceJet flight—SG 9575, bound to Saudi Arabia, got canceled suddenly.Also Read - From Indian Pitta to Surkhaab, Rare Migratory Birds Spotted in Lucknow As Winter Peaks

Passengers claimed that the flight was canceled without any prior notice from the airport. While some of them protested alleging grave inconvenience, few others were seen entering into an argument with the airport staff.

Earlier last month, similar chaotic scenes were witnessed at Patna airport after passengers created a ruckus as a SpiceJet flight (SG-392) to Mumbai, got delayed. The passengers had claimed that the flight was rescheduled with any prior notice to them.

Speaking to media persons, Bhupesh C H Negi, the director of the city airport had told media persons that SpiceJet’s Patna-Mumbai flight was rescheduled due to some technical problems.