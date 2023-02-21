Home

Video: SUV Drags Rickshaw Puller For Several Kilometers In Lucknow; Driver Absconding

Another hit and drag case has been reported from Lucknow where a rickshaw puller lost his life.

Lucknow: One more hit and drag has surfaced wherein a rickshaw puller was hit by a SUV in Lucknow and dragged for several kilometers. The man died after being hit and dragged from the vehicle on Saturday afternoon. A video from a CCTV footage of the unfortunate accident has surfaced the internet.

The deceased, identified as Jitu Singh died on the spot while the SUV driver is on a run. The car has been seized by the police but the accused has been absconding.

Watch Video Of Man Dragged By SUV In Lucknow

A CCTV video from the Parivartan Chowk area captured the moment when the SUV was dragging Jitu. This video was shared on Twitter by a user named Piyush Rai on February 21.

A CCTV footage of an SUV dragging a man on the road near posh Parivartan Chowk in UP’s Lucknow has surfaced. The victim identified as Jitu Singh, a rickshaw puller died in the accident that took place on February 19. pic.twitter.com/sQxbJivz8p — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 21, 2023

Recently few hit and drag cases have been reported in several parts of the country. These incidents came to light several days after the horrific Anjali hit and drag case in Delhi took place on the night of New Year.

