Uttar Pradesh

Video: Noida Man Claims Forcibly Circumcised, Lured To Change Religion By Girlfriend’s Family

Video: Noida Man Claims Forcibly Circumcised, Lured To Change Religion By Girlfriend's Family

Muskan’s family called Vishal to their house where they forcibly circumcised him and also tried to convert him to Islam.

Muskan's family called Vishal to their house where they forcibly circumcised him and also tried to convert him to Islam.

Noida, UP: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has claimed that his girlfriend’s family forcibly circumcised him and attempted to convert his religion in order to marry their daughter. The incident came to light on Wednesday after a purported video of the man surfaced on social media sites in which he made the accusations against his lover’s parents.

In the video, the man, identified as 20-year-old Vishal, told local newsmen that he and the girl both worked in a private company in Greater Noida. The two became friends and soon fell in love and later the girl said she wanted to marry him. Vishal said he asked the girl to tell her parents about their relationship and take their permission for marriage.

According to him, the family of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Muskan, was initially opposed to their union but agreed to it after Muskan threatened to end her life. He claimed that after the agreement, Muskan’s family called him to their house where they forcibly circumcised him and also tried to convert him to Islam.

“I told my parents about our relationship and my intention to get married. At first, they opposed, but agreed to the union after I threatened to kill myself. My mother asked me to call him (Vishal) to our house so they can properly talk about our marriage. However, they spiked his food due to which he passed out. Then they beat me and locked me in a room while they took Vishal to a hospital where he was circumcised while being unconscious,” Vishal’s lover, Muskan is heard saying in the video.

Muskan claimed that after the incident, the couple went to Noida Phase-2 police station to file a complaint but they refused to take any action.

According to Vishal, he was circumcised at a hospital while being unconscious and only realized what had happened when he finally woke up. He has also accused the family of holding him hostage for two days and trying to forcibly convert him to Islam.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police has registered an FIR at the Ecotech 3 Police Station under IPC sections Sections 328 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and under relevant provisions of Uttar Pradesh’s Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

A senior officer said that four people, including the girl’s parents and a quack, allegedly involved in the forced circumcision of the man have been arrested.

DCP (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said the complainant hails from Bulandshahr while the alleged incident took place in Kulesara village under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. This includes the mother and the father of the girl, the quack who performed the operation and one more man on whose premises this was done,” Yadav told news agency PTI.

“While the circumcision was done, the man claimed he was lured into converting his religion by the girl’s family in order to marry her,” the officer said.

All four accused have been sent to jail by a local court, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

