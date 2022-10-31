Chandauli/Uttar Pradesh: A part of a canal culvert carrying many people collapsed in Chandauli’s Saraiya village of Chakia Tehsil during Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday. “A few bricks of the bridge slipped & fell into the river during Chhath celebrations, but no one was injured”, said the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Awadhpuri Area of ​​Bhopal During Chhath Puja, Assets Worth Lakhs Gutted

Part of Canal Culvert Collapses in UP’s Chandauli

#WATCH | UP: A part of a canal culvert carrying many people collapsed in Chandauli’s Saraiya village of Chakia Tehsil during #ChhathPooja celebrations earlier today A few bricks of the bridge slipped & fell into the river during #Chhath celebrations, but no one was injured: ASP pic.twitter.com/IQMykWjhrw — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022



The incident comes a day after 141 people lost their lives after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. Reports claimed that some 177 people have survived the mishap and teams are searching for others who are still missing.

PM Modi has assured that all those responsible for the negligence would be brought to justice and no one will be spared. Meanwhile, the state government has formed a probe panel and will investigate the accident.