New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a holy dip in Ganga ahead of inauguration Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, locals gave a rousing welcome to PM Narendra Modi by showering flower petals and raising slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ & ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in his parliamentary constituency. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the corridor in Varanasi—the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with the Ganga river. With a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, a government official had said in a statement. Touted as PM Modi’s ‘dream project‘, the foundation stone of the temple’s corridor was laid in March 2019. It is expected to be a major milestone for the Yogi Adityanth-led BJP government in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year.AAlso Read - Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Lalita Ghat, to Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Shortly

PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip in River Ganga at Varanasi pic.twitter.com/yGK9YRTCrO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Key Details About The Corridor