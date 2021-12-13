New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a holy dip in river Ganga at the Lalita Ghat ahead of the much-awaited inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh. The chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states will attend a two-day conclave in which nine deputy chief ministers of the party will also participate to deliberate on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance.Also Read - Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to Have a Grand Opening: Here's a List of People Attending the Mega Event at Varanasi

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers, takes a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi The PM is scheduled to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project later today (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/esu5Y6EFEg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, locals in Varanasi gave a rousing welcome to PM Narendra Modi by showering flower petals and raising slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ & ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in his parliamentary constituency.

#WATCH | Locals gave a rousing welcome to PM Narendra Modi, showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' & 'Har Har Mahadev' in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi The PM is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project pic.twitter.com/155VrYjEpT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the corridor in Varanasi—the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with the Ganga river. With a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, a government official had said in a statement.

Touted as PM Modi’s ‘dream project‘, the foundation stone of the temple’s corridor was laid in March 2019. It is expected to be a major milestone for the Yogi Adityanth-led BJP government in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year.

#WATCH Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project connects Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi Phase I of the project provides a variety of facilities to the pilgrims including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, tourist facilitation centre, vedic centers (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/tyTj4c6EkD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Key Details About The Corridor