New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a holy dip in river Ganga at the Lalita Ghat ahead of the much-awaited inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh. The chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states will attend a two-day conclave in which nine deputy chief ministers of the party will also participate to deliberate on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance.Also Read - Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to Have a Grand Opening: Here's a List of People Attending the Mega Event at Varanasi
Earlier in the day, locals in Varanasi gave a rousing welcome to PM Narendra Modi by showering flower petals and raising slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ & ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in his parliamentary constituency.
Watch the video:-
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the corridor in Varanasi—the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with the Ganga river. With a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, a government official had said in a statement.
Touted as PM Modi’s ‘dream project‘, the foundation stone of the temple’s corridor was laid in March 2019. It is expected to be a major milestone for the Yogi Adityanth-led BJP government in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year.
Key Details About The Corridor
- Total 24 buildings to come up as part of the project.
- An approximately over 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga’s Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple
- The corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims to rest.
- Museum and auditorium depicting Varanasi’s ancient history and culture will be there
- Devotees will find special Yagyashalas for religious functions like havan.
- Special lodgings for priests, volunteers, and pilgrims.
- An inquiry center at the corridor to apprise tourists about the city and other places of attractions.
- A food street to serve scrumptious Banarasi and Awadhi dishes to tourists
- An Auditorium for gatherings, meetings, and temple functions.
- Ganga views gallery so that tourists get a clear view of the holy river.