Video: Several Injured as Multiple Vehicles Pile up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Amid Dense Fog

The accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat near Pali village on the national highway 709 B on Sunday when more than a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and school buses, collided amid low visibility.

Noida: Several people have been injured after multiple vehicles collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to dense fog on Sunday morning,said DCP rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar.

A video of the incident showing at least 15 vehicles piled-up has also been shared by Ghaziabad police and is now going viral over the internet.

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar (Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

आज दिनाँक 19.02.23 को समय करीब 08.00 बजे घना कोहरा होने के कारण दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस वे पर गाड़ियां आपस में टकरा गयी, कोई जनहानि नहीं हुयी हैं, वर्तमान में यातायात समान्य रूप से चल रहा हैं

वीडियों बाइट-ADCP Traffic pic.twitter.com/jQzwTpkxjs — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) February 19, 2023

“Today, around 8am, due to dense fog, vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. No casualties have been reported, at present the traffic is running normally,” the ADCP traffic said.

As per police, most of the vehicles that collided were cars. Initially, the occupants of the car that collided received minor injuries and they were released from hospital after treatment.

A senior police official said, “A police team reached the spot and took all the injured to a nearby hospital where some were discharged after first aid as they received minor injuries.”

“The accident took place at around 8 a.m. At the time of the accident, the visibility was very poor due to fog on the highway. A truck suddenly slowed down after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided with each other. A long traffic jam was cleared by police and it took almost two hours,” the official said.

Police have not received any complaint in the case and no casualties were reported.

