Lucknow: After Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, the Noida (Jewar) airport will be a mega Western UP push by PM Narendra Modi for the upcoming UP assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25. Officials of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Monday said that the upcoming Noida international airport in Jewar, which is said to be a key development project, has fuelled “big investments” and “growth” in Gautam Budh Nagar.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Showers Batter Several Parts of City; PM Modi Calls CM Bommai, Assures All Help | 10 Points

The airport is expected to be operational from 2024 but the grand plans for the facility of the developer, Zurich Airport International AG, and the Uttar Pradesh government are much bigger. The Noida Airport terminals will have a mammoth capacity of 70 million, 186 airport stands, a cargo terminal with one million tonne capacity and excellent connectivity by an expressway, a metro and high-speed rail. Also Read - Noida (Jewar) International Airport: 5 Ways It Will Boost Development In Region

According to the reports, this is the grand plan for the Noida International Airport in 20 years time. Also Read - After Purvanchal Expressway, How Noida International Airport Will Prove to be a Game-changer For BJP in UP Election 2022

Here is a small glimpse that shows how Asia’s Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look:

Key details about Noida International Airport (NIA)