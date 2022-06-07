Noida: As many as three street vendors were injured after a speeding Jaguar car rammed into them near St. Thomas School in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Tuesday. As per reports, the accident took place around 1 am late Monday night when the speeding vehicle trampled the street vendors after breaking the cycle track on the roadside in the Gyan Khand area in Indirapuram.Also Read - Monkeypox In India: Samples Of 5-Year-Old With Complaints of Itch, Rashes Sent For Testing In Ghaziabad

The three injured have been admitted to Delhi’s GTB hospital for treatment and one of the injured is said to be in critical condition. According to an IndiaToday report, the Haryana registered vehicle is in the name of Rajat Bowal, a resident of Patparganj area of Delhi. Following the incident, the accused driver is reportedly absconding. Also Read - Hailstorm, Strong Winds Uproot Trees, Shake Cars On Roads In Delhi-NCR | Watch Video

Saw it Not sure if it's TRUE or not that the person driving ran away

@Uppolice https://t.co/JOkmNG2MyZ — INDIRAPURAM Anti Encroachment Drive (@IndirapuramAct1) June 7, 2022

Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Mishra said that a case under relevant sections has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused driver who has been absconding since the accident.

