Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: In a shameful incident, an Uttar Pradesh Police official was transferred and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him after a video went viral on social media where he could be seen slapping a man on Saturday. Inspector Birja Ram, slapped a man at Binauli Police station in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh when the victim and his family had approached the Binauli Police Station chief to complain about their niece who had been missing for four days, reported news agency ANI.

"We took cognizance of the matter after the video was doing the rounds on social media. After an initial investigation, it was found that Inspector Birja Ram behaved unethically with the victim's family on 17th September. Inspector Birja Ram has been transferred to Police Line from Binauli Police Station and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP, Baghpat.

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: Binoli PS Inspector attached to police line and departmental action initiated against him after a video of him slapping a man who had gone to file a complaint about his missing niece went viral (Video source: viral video) https://t.co/SDwPRU4Q7v pic.twitter.com/Oe680Dtdjd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022



Victim Omveer told ANI, “Our niece has been missing for four days. We had gone there to enquire about the progress in the case, and while repeatedly asking the police inspector about our niece, the police officer slapped me in front of everyone.”

(With inputs from ANI)