Mathura: Services of a contractual sanitation worker were terminated after framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Sunday. The incident came to light on Saturday, when a video showing a sanitation worker, Bobby, posted in Generalganj area of Mathura, carrying portraits of Modi and Yogi in his wheel barrow went viral on the social media.

The videos showed some people accosting Bobby as he was going about his business, and asking him about the portraits in the barrow with garbage. The sanitation worker said he found the portraits in a street and he was just doing his job. The people took out the two portraits — a third was nearly destroyed — as some other person recorded the act on mobile phone, which they eventually shared on social media.

A contractual worker at UP’s Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after he was found carrying pictures of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand held garbage cart. pic.twitter.com/Jg2x3LW3Mk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022



One of them washed the portraits and took them with him, showed another video that surfaced on the social media later.

The pictures were spotted and drawn out of the garbage by a commuter from Alwar, Rajasthan. He got the pictures washed and took it away with him. pic.twitter.com/82wmcny8QZ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022

Sacked over laxity in work: Official

Meanwhile, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said that Bobby was found lax in his work and his services were terminated. Bobby, however, said that he was only doing his job and collected the garbage. He said it was not his mistake that there were portraits of the PM and the UP CM in the garbage. “Before initiating action, at least what actually happened in reality should be considered and it should have been ascertained whether I was at fault or not,” he said.

